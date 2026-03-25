Public invited to participate in New Smyrna Beach’s annual strategic planning workshop

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach City Commission will hold its annual strategic planning workshop on Thursday, March 26, to establish budget priorities and long-term goals for the city. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Brannon Center.

City Manager Kevin Cowper will present nine priority themes designed to guide the development of the city’s next budget and departmental initiatives. These themes address issues ranging from organizational transparency and neighborhood safety to economic development and infrastructure improvements.

The organizational themes focus on building a transparent and customer service-oriented city government. Other neighborhood-centric goals include maintaining the health and safety of local areas, improving neighborhood relations and communication and building social and civic infrastructure.

Economic development priorities involve promoting local business growth and preparing for the future economic needs of New Smyrna Beach. This includes a focus on enhancing the downtown district to serve as the center of the community.

The city commission will also address physical and environmental standards through two specific themes. One priority focuses on improving the function and appearance of existing infrastructure, while another emphasizes the adoption of sustainable development practices.

Beyond the presentation of themes, department heads will brief commissioners on several technical issues. These presentations will cover stormwater management, environmental conservation and parking improvements. Officials will also discuss strategies for managing growth in the city’s undeveloped western areas.

Community members are invited to participate in the planning process at the Brannon Center. The public will have opportunities to speak directly to the mayor and commissioners shortly after the workshop begins and again before the meeting concludes.

For residents unable to attend in person, the city provides digital access to all public meetings. A live video stream and a replay of the workshop will be available on the city’s official website.

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