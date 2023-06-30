Public parks reopen in Ocala after severe storms, flooding damage last week

OCALA, Fla. — Several public parks in Ocala have reopened after being closed due to flooding last week.
Severe storms brought major flooding to parts of Ocala last week and several parks were closed for safety.
Areas including Tuscawilla Park and the Letty Towles Dog Park have been closed for over a week.
Ocala officials said the parks were reopened at 8 a.m. on Friday.
The public parks are open from sunrise to sunset.
