0 Puerto Rican businesses report boom since Hurricane Maria

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Puerto Rican-owned businesses in Central Florida are reporting a big boost in business since an influx of residents from the island relocated to the area after Hurricane Maria

In response to the trend, The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando is hosting the Hispanic Economic Growth Summit on Friday to discuss what it calls "The Impact of the Puerto Rican Exodus in Central Florida after Hurricane Maria."

The chamber reported it is seeing not just an influx of people but also businesses.

"After Maria, there has been even more interest because more Puerto Ricans come here and the businesses they want to keep their clients and they want to make sure they maintain that relationship," said Gaby Ortigoni, president of the chamber.

According to the chamber, there are now 5 million Puerto Ricans in the U.S. compared to 3 million on the island.

The largest concentration of Puerto Ricans, the chamber said, is in Central Florida with Orange and Osceola counties ranking first and third, respectively.

“Businesses in Puerto Rico, they want to make sure they stay connected with the Puerto Rican community here," Ortigoni said.

Evacuees have become employees and customers.

Giovani Nieves runs Kokopelli Salon & Spa in Orlando and has for more than 10 years. Recently, she said, things are a lot busier.

"When people call the salon to make an appointment, they ask ‘Do you have Puerto Ricans who work in the salon or a Puerto Rican nail tech?’ And we tell them everyone in here -- we are a Puerto Rican Salon," Nieves said.

The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Rosen Plaza Hotel.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.