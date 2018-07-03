Puerto Rican evacuees get two more weeks in FEMA shelter program

A federal judge is forcing FEMA to continue paying for Hurricane Maria survivors from Puerto Rico to stay in Central Florida hotel rooms through July 23.
Evacuees participating in the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program were worried they would have no place to live after Thursday, after a Massachusetts judge issued an injunction Saturday, which was the original deadline.
This is the sixth time evacuees have been granted an extension. It will allow the about 1,400 evacuees in Central Florida to stay in their temporary housing.
Families were packing up the lives they've made in Central Florida hotels, and many of them have no idea where they'll go next.
In a statement shortly after the ruling was made, FEMA said it will continue to work with its vendor and notify hotels that the program has been extended.
“Beyond that, FEMA will not comment on pending litigation,” the statement said.
