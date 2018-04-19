0 Puerto Rico governor seeks shelter program extension from FEMA

ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s unknown if the Federal Emergency Management Agency will extend a program to allow hundreds in Central Florida to continue living in temporary housing following Hurricane Maria.

The governor of Puerto Rico sent a letter to FEMA seeking an extension through June 30, so children may finish school before returning to the island.

If something isn't done, those who left the island after the storm could be kicked out of their temporary shelters this weekend.

"I'm very worried," evacuee Rosa Ortiz said. "What am I supposed to do?"

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said that extending the transitional shelter assistance program is handled by the Puerto Rican government and implemented by FEMA.

But Scott said he's willing to help in any way possible, including by keeping in the state FEMA case managers whom he requested to be assigned to Florida.

State Sen. Victor Torres said he seeks a more permanent solution for evacuees living in Central Florida.

"I wish the governor would be clear about this," he said. "You want your people back? Do you really want to expose them if they don't have a home, they don't have a job, the electricity is on and off?"

Ortiz agrees.

"What I want is an opportunity, so I can go move," she said. "I don't want to be there anymore. I don't want to be in a hotel anymore."

