0 Puerto Rican governor starts domestic voter registration drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - With less than 7 months from the 2018 midterm elections, Puerto Rico’s governor is calling on the 1 million Puerto Ricans living along the I-4 corridor to get ready now.

Governor Ricardo Rossello helped unveil a new movement for the 40 percent of unregistered voters.

The initiative is a direct result of Hurricane Maria, Rossello said.

“Poder” is Spanish for power.

In this context, it’s not the power that went out during an island-wide blackout in Puerto Rico last week.

It’s a new campaign aimed at empowering the Puerto Rican vote.

“Puerto Ricans are 5.6 million strong in the United States—more than the NRA, more than our Cuban Americans—but we have not been organized,” said Rossello.

The island’s governor says that ends now with the launch of “Poder.”

The non-partisan group will work across the country but will place a major focus on the I-4 corridor.

The number of Puerto Ricans living in the area has surpassed one million—and 40 percent still aren’t registered to vote.

Beyond registering them, the group has launched poderpuertorico.org

On the website, voters will find information on lawmakers and candidates who have supported policies to benefit Puerto Rico, and those who have not.

“Only then will we have the power, will we have the poder to make sure that policies that are implemented for our communities here and on the island can get executed,” said Rossello.

The governor’s call to action at the Orlando campus of Ana G. Mendez University Tuesday is a first step he said had to be taken now—while so much attention is still on a post-Maria Puerto Rico.

He said this is a long-term strategy, but insisted the impact will be felt soon.

“Come mid-term elections 2018, Puerto Ricans will not only be part of the vote, they will be determining outcomes in the 2018 midterm elections,” he said.

