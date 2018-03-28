  • Pulse shooting trial: Closing arguments expected in Noor Salman case

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Closing statements are expected to begin Wednesday in the trial of Noor Salman, who is accused of helping her husband plan a mass shooting at Pulse Orlando nightclub in June 2016.

     

    Salman, 31, has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

     

    Prosecutors said Salman knew Omar Mateen was buying ammunition, and that she helped him spend money before the attack and knew about his plan when he left home the night he killed 49 people.

     

    Defense attorneys describe Salman as a simple woman with a low IQ who was abused by her husband, and who didn't know of his plans because he concealed much of his life from her.

     

    Jurors could begin deliberating the case as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

     

    Salman faces life in prison if convicted.

     

     

    11 p.m. (Tuesday)

    • Salman's attorneys renewed their motion for acquittal Tuesday, but Judge Paul Byron denied it again.

     

    • Dr. Bruce Frumkin, a clinical psychologist who tested Salman last summer, was the last witness to testify Tuesday.

     

    • He testified that Salman has an IQ of 84 -- in the lower 14 percentile -- and thus she could be easily persuaded. He told jurors that "she's not the brightest of all people."

     

    • Frumkin said Salman is more vulnerable than the average person, which makes her “prime” for a false confession.

     

    • The defense has questioned the validity of Salman’s written confession to the FBI since the beginning of the trial.

     

     

    • Salman's attorneys wrapped up their case by reading a statement written by Neal Whittleton, a security guard who was working at the Pulse nightclub during the massacre.

     

    • Whittleton said a man, who he later realized was Mateen, asked if he was working security and was trying to see if he had a gun.

     

    • During cross examination, prosecutors pointed out that more risk factors and a low IQ could mean she's capable of giving a true confession.

