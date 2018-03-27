0 Pulse shooting trial: Defense could rest in case against Noor Salman

ORLANDO, Fla. - The attorneys for the widow of Pulse Orlando gunman Omar Mateen are expected to rest their case Tuesday.

Noor Salman has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

The case hinges on whether Salman, 31, knowingly helped Mateen plan the June 12, 2016, nightclub attack that left 49 people dead.

Judge Paul Byron denied a motion Monday filed by Salman's attorneys to dismiss the case or to declare a mistrial.

Salman's lawyers said prosecutors didn't disclose until halfway through the trial that Mateen’s father, Seddique Mateen, was an FBI informant. They argued that Salman's right to a fair trial was denied.

But Byron said the revelation that Seddique Mateen was an FBI informant for many years before the attack had little bearing on the trial.

The judge said the trial isn't about the gunman's father but about his widow.

Salman faces life in prison if convicted. Jurors could begin deliberating the case as soon as Wednesday.

11 p.m. Monday

Richard Conner, who analyzed Salman's and Omar Mateen's cellphones and tracked pings from cell towers, testified that it appeared Mateen wasn't sure what club to attack.

Google Maps data showed Mateen traveled from Disney Springs to International Drive to downtown Orlando's EVE nightclub before ending at Pulse.

A former friend of Mateen, who the public knows as Nemo, testified Monday.

Nemo said he was shocked and horrified when he learned that Mateen used him as an excuse the night of the attack.

However, Nemo testified that he was not surprised because Mateen always used him as an excuse when Mateen was “running around” on his wife.

Two women who had a relationship with Mateen also testified Monday. One woman said she met Mateen online, and that they had a physical relationship.

Two of Salman’s childhood friends testified that she was a peaceful person.

Abdallah Salman, Noor Salman's uncle, testified that his niece is peaceful and childlike. He said outside the courthouse that he's confident his niece will be acquitted.

