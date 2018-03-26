0 Pulse shooting trial: Noor Salman's attorneys file motion to dismiss or mistrial case

ORLANDO, Fla. - The attorneys for the widow of Pulse Orlando gunman, Omar Mateen, will present their case Monday.

Noor Salman has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

The case hinges on whether Salman, 31, knowingly helped Mateen plan the June 12, 2016, nightclub attack that left 49 dead.

Salman’s attorneys filed a motion late Sunday night to dismiss the case. The defense also requested a mistrial as an alternative motion, if the dismissal is not granted.

“Because the government violated Ms. Salman’s Fifth Amendment right to due process and Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial, this court must dismiss the government’s case. In the alternative, if this court does not dismiss this action, it should order a mistrial in order to safeguard these fundamental constitutional rights,” the motion read.

Salman's attorneys claim the government failed to disclose information about Mateen's father, Seddique Mateen.

The defense stated it received an email from the government that mentioned the FBI was investigating Mateen.

The email went on to say that from January 2005 to June 2016, the FBI was using Mateen’s father as a confidential informant.

But following the Pulse attack, FBI agents searched his home and found receipts showing he transferred money to Turkey and Afghanistan in March and June before the Pulse attack.

The government said an anonymous tip revealed that Seddique Mateen wanted to raise up to $100,000 to help toward an attack against the government in Pakistan.

Defense attorneys said that receiving the information after prosecutors rested their case, is unfair to Salman.

Salman faces life in prison if convicted.

A federal judge denied Salman's request for acquittal Friday on the charges of aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice.

attorneys filed the motion Salman's after a witness for the government testified that data shows she could not have driven by the nightclub days before the attack.

The judge denied both motions.

