0 Noor Salman trial: Agent testifies about what he found on gunman's phone at Pulse

ORLANDO, Fla. - Prosecutors said they will wrap up their case Thursday in the Pulse shooting trial after the jury heard from several key government witnesses Tuesday.

The case hinges on whether Noor Salman, 31, knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the June 12, 2016, attack. Mateen was killed by police in the hours after the shooting that left 49 people dead.

Photos: Remembering the victims

Salman has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice. She faces life in prison if convicted.

12 p.m.

FBI Agent Kim Rosecrans testified Wednesday about what he found on Omar Mateen's phone at Pulse.

The findings show Mateen viewed several ISIS videos, jihad videos, and beheadings as early as May 22, 2016.

The defense argued that while Mateen was looking up the jihad videos etc. on his cellphone, there was no way to prove where Salman was at the time.

Read: 9 facts about Noor Salman

Rosecrans said that Mateen was also viewing dating and porn sites.

Prosecutors displayed the text messages between Salman and Mateen on June 11 and June 12, the morning of the attack.

The defense will begin presenting its case Monday.

5 a.m.

Jurors got a look inside Mateen’s Florida condo Tuesday through crime scene photos that were taken as FBI agents searched the home.

They also saw some of Mateen's web browsing history, including beheading videos created by the Islamic State group he had pledged allegiance to.

Photos: Courtroom sketches of Noor Salman trial

On Monday and part of Tuesday, FBI Special Agent Ricardo Enriquez took the stand. He said Salman confessed to knowing Mateen was plotting a massacre.

"The FBI agents’ account (of what happened) when Noor was at their headquarters, vary greatly, and so, we believe the jury is going to see this,” Salman Family representative Susan Clary said.

Read: Who are the key players in Noor Salman's case?

11 p.m. Tuesday

FBI Special Agent T.J. Sypniewski interviewed Salman after the mass shooting. He testified Tuesday that Salman showed no emotion when he told her that Mateen was killed in the attack.

Sypniewski also said that while interviewing Salman she said she had bought ammunition with Mateen once at Walmart.

Defense attorneys have maintained that Salman never purchased the ammunition, that she was shopping for other things during that trip to Walmart and that buying ammunition for Mateen's work gun wasn't unusual because he worked as a security guard.

There was also testimony Tuesday about Mateen taking Salman to a PNC Bank in early June 2016 to add her as a death beneficiary to his accounts.

Prosecutors tried to show that Salman knew her husband was going to die when they went on a spending spree.

Two jewelers testified Tuesday that Mateen used a credit card to buy Salman diamond earrings and two diamond rings, one of which cost more than $7,000.

Read: Salman showed no emotion upon learning of husband's death, FBI agent says

© 2018 Cox Media Group.