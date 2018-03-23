0 Pulse shooting trial: Salman's attorneys ask judge to dismiss charges

ORLANDO, Fla. - Prosecutors wrapped up their case Thursday in the trial of Noor Salman, whose husband fatally shot 49 people and injured 68 others at Orlando's Pulse nightclub.

The case hinges on whether Salman, 31, knowingly helped Mateen plan the June 12, 2016, nightclub attack.

Salman has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice. She faces life in prison if convicted.

Salman's attorneys on Thursday evening filed a motion of acquittal after a witness for the government testified that data shows that she couldn't have driven by the nightclub days before the attack.

In the motion, attorneys asked the judge to dismiss both charges against Salman, because the government "offered scant evidence" to show that she aided and abetted Mateen and that she obstructed justice while being interviewed by Fort Pierce police officers and FBI agents after the attack.

"Aiding and abetting requires, in addition to knowledge, that the person take an action that contributes to and furthers the offense," the motion said.

Earlier Thursday, defense attorneys asked the judge to release Salman on bond after a government witness testified that cellphone records showed that she wasn't near the nightclub in the days leading up to the attack.

The judge scolded prosecutors for not disclosing the evidence. The judge said that information could have affected his decision on her bond last year and his handling of the case. He said he'll consider attorneys' motion later.

"This is unusual. The government knows of its duty to disclose all evidence," WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said. "It could result in evidence being thrown out, or it could even result in the case being thrown out."

Prosecutors gave the jury a copy of Salman's written statement Thursday as they were shown video and cellphone pings that match her statements.

The statements were written by a law enforcement official during an interview, because Salman said she couldn't do it.

The prosecution also showed the jury video inside a Walmart where Mateen bought ammunition. Salman and her son were also at Walmart.

The video shows Salman looking for a toy for her son, while Mateen was shopping bullets. The video also shows they were both at the counter when Mateen payed for the items.

An FBI specialist testified again Thursday that Salman deleted her text messages.

But during cross examination, the defense told the jury that Salman has a history of deleting her text messages.

“It was common for her to delete her text messages. There was nothing nefarious going on with text messages being deleted the night of the Pulse shooting,” Salman family representative Susan Clary said.

Susan Adieh, Salman's aunt, stood by her niece Thursday.

"We know that Noor is an innocent child," she said. "She's not the kind of violent person that they (say) she is."

The defense will present its case Monday.

