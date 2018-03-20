0 Friend's mother testifies her son was in DC, not having dinner with Pulse gunman

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jurors returned to Orlando’s federal courthouse Tuesday to hear more testimony in the case against the widow of Pulse gunman Omar Mateen.

The case hinges on whether Noor Salman, 31, knowingly helped her husband plan the June 12, 2016, attack.

Salman has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice. She faces life in prison if convicted.

12 p.m.

The mother of a friend of Mateen testified Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Salman mentioned “Nemo” in a text to Mateen the night of the attack, saying, “If your mom calls, say Nemo invited you out and Noor wants to stay home."

Nemo's mother testified that on June 11, while in a mosque, Mateen's mother asked her if she had seen her son and if he was with Nemo.

Photos: Courtroom sketches of Noor Salman trial

But Nemo's mother said her son was in Washington D.C.

Prosecutors said that proves Salman was aware of what Mateen was preparing to do and was helping him create a story.

The defense argues that Mateen always lied to his wife about being with Nemo when he was out cheating on her.

The defense also argued that it was Mateen who told her the story, and that Salman was just repeating it in the text because her mother-in-law was asking her where her son was.

Read: Who are the key players in Noor Salman's case?

FBI agent Ricardo Enriquez testified again Tuesday.

Enriquez claimed that he had little information about the attack when he interviewed Salman.

Defense attorney Charles Swift played a news conference from the morning of the attack to try to show that Enriquez might have known more than he was letting on, and that the questions to Salman were leading or misinterpreted.

Afterward, FBI Special Agent Marco Rodriguez testified. He oversaw the evidence collected from Mateen’s home, where authorities said they found cellphones, two (gun) magazines and two computers.

Jurors were shown a Father’s Day gift that Salman said she bought for Mateen. The card read, "Daddy, I love you a lot. You do so much for me and mommy. May Allah bless you and protect you.”

The defense said the gift is important evidence because it shows Salman did not know what Mateen planned to do, posing the question, “Why would she buy that if he was planning an attack and would certainly be arrested or killed?”

Salman family representative Susan Clary said the government's case falls short.

“The government has shown us a lot of dramatic video and interesting witnesses, but so far, they have not proved their case. We are still waiting for them to prove the elements of the crime and we have not seen that,” Clary said.

5 a.m.

A key witness testified Monday in the case against Salman.

FBI Special Agent Ricardo Enriquez interviewed Salman just hours after the Pulse shooting.

Photos: Remembering the victims

Enriquez testified that Salman made statements indicating she knew there was going to be an attack on Pulse.

Enriquez also testified that Salman provided three written statements during the 4½-hour interview. He said he wrote the statements because she was too nervous to do so.

Later, Salman's defense team tried to poke holes in the agent's testimony.

Photos: Courtroom sketches of Noor Salman trial

"The defense is also trying to show that the FBI agent may have put words in Noor Salman's mouth when he wrote the statement, which she dictated," WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said. "Did she have knowledge? Maybe. But even if she had knowledge, there's been no evidence thus far that she participated."

11 p.m. (Monday)

Charles Swift, Salman's attorney, spent two hours cross-examining Enriquez, who said he didn't record the interview because there were no cameras in the room they were in and audio recording required special permission. He also said he didn't take notes or ask a fellow agent to sit in on the interview.

Enriquez testified that Salman told him she didn't do more to stop the massacre because she didn't want her in-laws to hate her.

Enriquez said he asked Salman to read aloud the written statement, and while doing so, she began crying and said, "I knew."

Salman shook her head during much of Enriquez's testimony and turned around to tell her family that he was lying, according to Channel 9 reporter Shannon Butler.

Susan Adeih, Salman's cousin, said outside of court that Salman wasn't involved in planning the massacre.

"This young lady, she wouldn't be able to," she said. "She is not capable of it. She is scared."

Read: 9 facts about Noor Salman

© 2018 Cox Media Group.