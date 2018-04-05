  • Pulse survivors file lawsuit against Twitter, Google, Facebook

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Sixteen survivors of the Pulse shooting have filed a “complaint for damages” lawsuit against social media giants: Google, Twitter and Facebook, according to a court document released Thursday.

     

    The lawsuit claims that the trio "aided, abetted and knowingly provided support and resources to foreign terrorist organization ISIS," saying it “carried out the June 12, 2016 terrorist attack in Orlando that killed 49 people and wounded 53 others.”

     

    The survivors are using the Antiterrorism Act to pursue the lawsuit. Congress enacted the ATA in 1992 as a “legal complement to criminal penalties against terrorists who kill or injure Americans abroad,” the court document said.

     

    Pulse gunman, Omar Mateen, was killed by law enforcement officers the night of the attack. His wife was found not guilty of charges of aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice.  

