Putnam County boy's letter brings surprise visit from Chewbacca to school

A Putnam County fourth-grader received the surprise of a lifetime Thursday after he wrote a letter the year before to Lucas Films talking about how much he and his family love "Star Wars."
"George Lucas sent me a FedEx package filled with 'Star Wars' stuff. I got an original Luke Skywalker figure that's from him," said Wyatt Farmer.
But that wasn't the only surprise for Wyatt.
Representatives from Disney and Lucas Films showed up to Kelley Smith Elementary School Thursday with a special guest to further recognize Wyatt's love of "Star Wars."
PHOTOS: Boy's letter brings surprise visit from Chewbacca to school
"I didn't know he was that big!" Wyatt's mother, Amanda Farmer, laughed as Chewbacca entered the school's cafeteria.
The crowded lunchroom erupted with screams of excitement as the giant, furry beloved Star Wars character walked inside.
Chewie was soon surrounded by children for hugs and pictures and spent the rest of the afternoon walking through campus visiting classes.
Farmer hopes Wyatt appreciates the magnitude of what he and the school experienced.
"I hope you will never forget this day because it's something you did. You wrote a letter and you did this for all of your friends," she said.
"I won't," Wyatt replied.
