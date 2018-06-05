The heat dominated Central Florida Tuesday and some storms due to the lingering cold front developed mainly over Osceola and Brevard counties during the afternoon.
There storms rushed to the Atlantic and weather calmed down after 5 p.m.
Severe storms in #Brevard Co. now.— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 5, 2018
Lone Cabbage Fish Camp to near Camp Holly Fish Camp, moving east at 30 mph. Take cover now. 60mph damaging winds and hail possible. https://t.co/qhWzHINbpD pic.twitter.com/fY2jhvC4jO
Wedneday's forecast
There is the chance for some early morning showers and isolated storms after 3 a.m. through the morning commute. Some entering showers during the morning hours, scattered in nature, across Central Florida and a few scattered storms during the afternoon.
Temperatures, although still hot, they will be more according to the average for this time of the year. Highs reaching 90 degrees.
If you are planning on staying outdoors for a prolonged period of time Wednesday afternoon make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks.
Save money in your energy bill, here are a few tips:
According to Kissimmee Utility Authority, Monday's power consumption spiked 21 percent versus last Monday.
To keep your energy bill low, KUA suggests:
- Set the thermostat on the highest comfortable setting (KUA recommends 78-80 degrees)
- Use oscillating and ceiling fans instead of lowering the thermostat.
- Close blinds, shades or drapes during the hottest part of the day.
- Clean or replace filters in your window air conditioning unit monthly.
- Remember window A/C units are only designed to cool one room at a time.
