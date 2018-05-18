Rabid raccoon tests positive for rabies in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A raccoon in Marion County has tested positive for rabies, according to the Florida Department of Health in Marion County.
A spokesperson for the health department said Thursday that a raccoon in the Sparr/Anthony area tested positive for the rabies virus after an interaction with a domestic animal on Monday.
The health department said infected animals could be in the area north of Northeast/Northwest 100th Street, south of County Road 316, east of U.S. Highway 301, and west of County Road 200A.
The health department encouraged people to vaccinate their pets against rabies.
Two Florida residents died from the rabies virus in 2017. Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to humans and warm-blooded animals, the health department said in a news release.
If anyone is bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, they should seek medical attention immediately and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Marion County at 352 644 2713.
If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek immediate veterinary assistance for the animal, and contact Marion County Animal Services at 352 671 8727.
