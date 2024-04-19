Rabies alert issued for parts of Brevard County, Dept. of Health says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County (DOH-Brevard) has issued a rabies alert for a specific area in Brevard County.

DOH-Brevard is monitoring rabies among wild animals in parts of Melbourne after a raccoon captured on Tuesday on Hield Road off Minton Road had a confirmed case of rabies.

This rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Brevard County:

Northern boundary: Norfolk Parkway

Eastern boundary: Minton Road

Southern boundary: Emerson Drive

Western boundary: Glencove Ave NW

Check out a map of the area below:

DOH-Brevard wants the public to be aware that rabies may be present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated and is encouraging pet owners to make sure their pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

The public should avoid contact with feral cats, stray dogs and all wildlife particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.

Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

DOH-Brevard advises residents and visitors to take the following precautions:

All pets and at-risk livestock should have current rabies immunizations.

Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

Do not leave pet food outside.

Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention, and promptly report the injury to the DOH-Brevard by calling 321-634-6337 option 3.

Rabies is preventable when treatment is provided in a timely manner.

Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact the Brevard County Sherriff’s Office (BCSO) Animal Services at 321-633-2024.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

