Rain chances are down Thursday as drier air moves into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — People in Central Florida will experience a welcome change in weather on Thursday as drier air and cooler temperatures move in.

Most of our area will be dry with partly cloudy skies, providing a break from the wet conditions that have persisted since Sunday.

The shift to drier and cooler weather is expected to provide a pleasant respite for residents who have been dealing with rain since the beginning of the week.

The cooler temperatures are expected to stick around through the end of the weekend.

