Rain chances decrease, temperatures stay hot in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another hot and humid forecast on Wednesday.
Our area will see high temperatures around 95 degrees Wednesday afternoon.
Central Florida will also see a lower chance of showers.
We will have a 50% chance of scattered rain and storms Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
The hot and stormy weather pattern will stick around for the foreseeable future.
Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics that are thankfully quiet.
