Rain chances decrease, temperatures stay hot Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances will decrease on Friday in Central Florida.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Our area will have a 30% chance of rain on Thursday afternoon.
The break from the afternoon storms will not last long.
Read: Orlando woman accused of bringing ammo to Turks & Caicos arrives home
A low-pressure system off the coast of Florida will draw moisture into Central Florida over the weekend.
Rain chances will be around 50% to 60% for Saturday and Sunday.
Read: World’s 2nd-largest cruise ship arrives at Port Canaveral
The drier conditions on Friday will allow our temperatures to stay hot.
Our area will see highs in the mid-90s for Friday and throughout the weekend.
Read: Gator activity shuts down swim area at Orange County park
Tropics remain quiet overall, with no tropical systems forecasting to impact Florida.
The low-pressure area off our coast will move into the Carolinas over the weekend.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2024 Cox Media Group