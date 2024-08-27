Rain chances decrease, temperatures stay hot Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will be lower on Tuesday, which will help to heat things up in the afternoon.

Our area will have a muggy start with highs near 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

The heat index, or feels-like temperature, will be near 100 degrees.

We will see a stray coastal shower Tuesday morning with more spotty showers inland in the afternoon.

The early-to-mid afternoon storms will pass quickly in the Orlando area.

Our area will be quiet on Tuesday evening.

This summer storm pattern will continue for the rest of the week.

