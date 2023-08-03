Rain chances decrees, temperatures stay hot Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The rain and storm chances will be a bit lower Thursday in Central Florida.

Our area will have a 40% chance of seeing scattered afternoon storms today.

We will remain hot and humid overall for the rest of the week.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 91 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Afternoon storm chances will go back up for the weekend and will be around 60%.

Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor the tropics, which are thankfully quiet.

There is one strong wave off the coast of Africa that could become an area to monitor next week.

