Rain chances increase during hot and sunny Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances will be higher during another hot and sunny Wednesday in Central Florida.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Our area will have a 30% chance of seeing a late-day shower and storm.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 93 degrees.

Read: ‘Weather-or-Not’: SeaWorld invites guests back for free if weather impacts their visit

Rain chances will be lower from Thursday through Sunday.

Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to track several tropical systems in the Atlantic.

Watch: Space tourism company prepares to take passengers on a 6-hour journey 100,000 feet above the earth

Tropical Storm Franklin will bring extreme flooding and mudslides to Haiti and the Dominican Republic throughout Wednesday.

Thankfully, there are no tropical systems that are threatening Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group