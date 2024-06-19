Rain chances increase during warm and breezy Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our temperatures will be lower on Wednesday, but the chances of rain are also picking up.

Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing spotty showers on Wednesday.

The increased rain and cloud cover will help to keep our high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Breezy conditions will also impact our coast with high surf and an increased risk for rip currents.

We’ll see this same pattern continue over the next couple of days.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also still monitoring two areas of disturbance in the tropics.

A tropical disturbance east of Florida continues to show no signs of development.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One in the western Gulf of Mexico is not looking better organized.

That system will bring flooding rain to parts of South Texas and Northeast Mexico on Wednesday.

