Local

Rain chances increase, temperatures stay hot Wednesday in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat continues to increase in Central Florida, and so does our chance of rain.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 95 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

Our area will be mostly sunny overall, with a 30% chance of seeing isolated storms Wednesday afternoon.

Watch: Orange County Commissioners hear updates on projects meant to help prevent flooding

Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and storms on Thursday.

We will also continue to heat up through the end of the week, with highs in the upper 90s.

Read: 5 tropical waves being monitored in the Atlantic

Thankfully, the tropics remain quiet, but the National Hurricane Center is tracking several tropical waves.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read