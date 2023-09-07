Local

Rain chances remain low as Central Florida heats up Thursday

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures will continue to climb in Central Florida on Thursday.

High temperatures in our area will reach around 95 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will be hotter Thursday because our rain chances continue to be low.

Central Florida will only have a slight chance of seeing a passing shower Thursday.

Rain and storm chances will be higher on Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Channel 9′s meteorologists are also tracking Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic.

Lee will eventually slow down east of the Bahamas, and then start to take a more northerly path.

As it stands now, this turn would thankfully keep Lee far away from Florida.

