Rain chances remain low during a hot and steamy Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see another hot day on Wednesday with a limited chance for cooling rain and showers.

Our area will see coastal temperatures in the upper 80s and inland temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s, with only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday afternoon.

The limited chance of showers offers little relief from the heat.

Looking ahead, the forecast for Thursday and Friday indicates an increased likelihood of heavy rain and strong storms.

These storms may bring gusty winds, with speeds ranging from 40 to 55 mph, and small hail.

As the weekend approaches, rain and storm chances are expected to remain elevated, suggesting continued unsettled weather conditions.

