Rain chances stick around Thursday as next front approaches Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances will stick around for parts of Central Florida as our next cold front slowly approaches.

Our area will mainly see a chance for isolated showers near the coast.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday afternoon.

Our local beaches will also experience rough surf and seas on Thursday.

Friday will be even warmer with highs back in the mid-80s.

A weak front will move through Friday night. Limited rainfall is expected, but cooler and more comfortable weather will move in behind the front for the weekend.

Temps will feel their coldest Saturday night and Sunday morning as they fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

