Rain and cooler temperatures return after record heat in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After record highs across parts of the area, rain chances and slightly cooler temps are on the way.

It will remain warm tonight, with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Our next storm system arrives on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will move in late in the day, with cooler temps in the upper 80s.

Behind the storm system, cooler weather does arrive for Thursday. Expect a blend of sun and clouds and temps in the low 80s.

Rain chances return for the weekend. A few showers are possible Saturday, with a much higher chance for rain on Sunday. Highs for the weekend will be in the low 80s.

More rain is likely to start next week, with sharply cooler temps returning for St. Patrick’s Day.

