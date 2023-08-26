Rain on the horizon for Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heads up, a few morning showers are possible tomorrow.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said we’ll have a high chance for passing rains moving through morning and evening for Sunday.

On Monday, scattered afternoon storms will develop.

Read: Tropical Depression Ten forms, forecast to strengthen over the Gulf

Tuesday and Wednesday, rains and winds increase in the forecast as we’ll watch for potential impacts from a tropical disturbance forecast to develop over the Gulf.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group