Rain on the horizon for Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heads up, a few morning showers are possible tomorrow.
Meteorologist George Waldenberger said we’ll have a high chance for passing rains moving through morning and evening for Sunday.
On Monday, scattered afternoon storms will develop.
Tuesday and Wednesday, rains and winds increase in the forecast as we’ll watch for potential impacts from a tropical disturbance forecast to develop over the Gulf.
