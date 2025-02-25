Rain showers taper off as Central Florida stays cool Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a prolonged soaking on Monday, Central Florida will start to dry out on Tuesday.

The damp and soggy conditions will stick around Tuesday morning but slowly taper off into the afternoon.

Sunshine will return Tuesday afternoon with breezy winds.

Wind gusts could be near 20 mph on the coast Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will also climb into the upper 60s and low 70s on Tuesday afternoon.

Over the following few afternoons, it will be pretty nice.

We will see mostly sunny skies with warmer highs near 80 degrees for the rest of the week.

