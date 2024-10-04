Rain and storm chances decrease to start weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a slightly lower chance of seeing afternoon rain and storms over the next two days.

Our area will have a 40% chance of seeing rain and storm activity on Friday.

A few isolated storms should fire up in the afternoon.

Our area will see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s before the afternoon storms kick in.

A tropical system brewing in the Caribbean should head to Florida by next week.

The storm system will increase the chances of rain even more for next week.

