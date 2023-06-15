Local

Rain and storm chances go up Thursday in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances are going up in Central Florida.

Our area will have a 40% chance of seeing afternoon rain and showers on Thursday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 94 degrees in the afternoon.

Most of our area will be very hot, with temperatures in the mid-90s.

We will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated storms Thursday evening.

We will have an even better chance of seeing afternoon rain and storms through next week.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring one strong tropical wave off the coast of Africa that could develop slowly next week.

