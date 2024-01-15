Rain and storm chances increase before next strong cold front arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will be increased over the next few days in Central Florida.

Our area will see a good chance for rain and storm activity on Monday and Tuesday.

Some of us could even see a few thunderstorms.

The unsettled weather will stick around until our next front gets closer on Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will stay above average on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-70s.

A strong cold front will move through our area Tuesday night and knock our temperatures down around 30 degrees.

We will wake up Wednesday morning with low temperatures in the 40s.

Our high temperatures will only reach the 50s on Wednesday.

We will start to warm up over Thursday and Friday, just to have our temperatures slide back into the 40s for the weekend.

