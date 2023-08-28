Rain and storm chances increase as Florida braces for Idalia impact this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — After seeing dry conditions last week, big chances are coming to Central Florida.

Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and storms Monday and that’s just a start.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 92 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Watch: Idalia forecast to impact Florida as Cat. 3 hurricane, tropical advisories expanded

Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane before impacting Florida by mid-week.

Idalia is projected to strike Florida’s west coast by Wednesday, and depending on where will make a big difference.

Watch: Tracking Idalia: Where you can pick up sandbags in Central Florida this week

Closer to the Florida Panhandle and we will have tropical storm conditions in Central Florida.

If the storm shifts more to the east, we could see widespread hurricane conditions.

Read: DeSantis warns Floridians to be vigilant ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia impacts

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group