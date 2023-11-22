ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a better chance of seeing showers and storms on Wednesday.

Our area will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms.

Rain and storm chances increase as front moves through Central Florida on Wednesday

We will still be warm with a high temperature of around 81 degrees in Orlando.

Watch: ‘Claim it!’ Customers, store owner astonished life-changing lottery fortune on verge of expiring

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and cooler with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Thanksgiving will be even cooler.

Read: Report: Billions of taxpayer dollars were at risk of fraud under student loan debt relief program

High temperatures in our area should be in the low 70s on Thursday.

Spotty showers and storms will be possible on Friday.

©2023 Cox Media Group