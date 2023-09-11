Rain and storm chances increase Monday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures are on the rise around Central Florida, and so are the rain chances.

Most of our area will be hot and humid on Monday with a higher chance of seeing rain in the afternoon.

Central Florida will have a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and evening storms on Monday and Tuesday.

Before the storms roll in, Orlando will have a high temperature of around 93 degrees on Monday afternoon.

Our afternoon storm chances will stick around for most of the week.

All the rain and storms will help to gradually lower our high temperatures each day this week.

Our high temperatures will be in the mid-80s by the weekend.

People at the coast will also need to use extra caution if they go into the water by the end of the week.

Hurricane Lee is forecast to stay 100 miles from Florida but will still bring big waves and rough seas to our coast.

