Rain and storm chances increase Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another hot and humid day on Thursday.

Our area will have a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon.

Before the summer storms fire up, our highs will be around 92 degrees.

Our heat index will also reach around 100 degrees before the afternoon storms begin.

Our rain and storm chances will be even higher on Friday and continue through the weekend.

