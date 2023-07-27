Rain and storm chances increase Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will be going up over the next few days in Central Florida.

A tropical wave in the Bahamas is forecast to move over Florida on Friday.

The system will help bring our rain and storm chances up to 50% Thursday and 60% Friday.

All the rain activity will help keep our temperatures cooler Thursday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 85 degrees Thursday afternoon.

High temperatures should reach near 90 degrees Friday and through the weekend.

