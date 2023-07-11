Local

Rain and storm chances increase Tuesday in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Video: Rain and storm chances increase Tuesday in Central Florida Central Florida will have an increased chance of seeing rain and storms on Tuesday. (WFTV)

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have an increased chance of seeing rain and storms on Tuesday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Our area will have a 60% chance of rain and showers.

The rain and storms could also move through our area at any point during the day.

Read: ‘It’s been an honor’: Popular Winter Park restaurant to close after almost 10 years in business

All of the increased activity is being fueled by a weak front near Florida.

The rain and clouds will help keep our temperatures in the mid-80s.

Read: Discovery Cove launches new ‘Ultimate VIP Experience’ package

An isolated shower will be possible Tuesday night with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Highs in the 90s will return Wednesday.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also tracking one area in the North Atlantic that may show tropical development later this week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read