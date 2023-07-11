Rain and storm chances increase Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have an increased chance of seeing rain and storms on Tuesday.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Our area will have a 60% chance of rain and showers.
The rain and storms could also move through our area at any point during the day.
Read: ‘It’s been an honor’: Popular Winter Park restaurant to close after almost 10 years in business
All of the increased activity is being fueled by a weak front near Florida.
The rain and clouds will help keep our temperatures in the mid-80s.
Read: Discovery Cove launches new ‘Ultimate VIP Experience’ package
An isolated shower will be possible Tuesday night with temperatures in the mid-70s.
Highs in the 90s will return Wednesday.
Channel 9 meteorologists are also tracking one area in the North Atlantic that may show tropical development later this week.
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
©2023 Cox Media Group