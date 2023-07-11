Rain and storm chances increase Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have an increased chance of seeing rain and storms on Tuesday.

Our area will have a 60% chance of rain and showers.

The rain and storms could also move through our area at any point during the day.

All of the increased activity is being fueled by a weak front near Florida.

The rain and clouds will help keep our temperatures in the mid-80s.

An isolated shower will be possible Tuesday night with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Highs in the 90s will return Wednesday.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also tracking one area in the North Atlantic that may show tropical development later this week.

