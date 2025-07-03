Unseasonably high rain chances over warm Fourth of July weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was another unsettled day across the area, and more active weather is on the way for the Fourth of July holiday.

Showers and storms will wind down some this evening, but some activity remains possible for the overnight. It will stay warm, with morning temps in the mid-70s.

The Fourth of July holiday will feature plenty of clouds and periods of rain and storms. A washout is not expected, but coverage will be higher than typical for early July. The rain and storms could impact outdoor activities and fireworks displays, with highs in the upper 80s.

The tropical moisture remains in place for the rest of the holiday weekend. This will lead to enhanced coverage of rain and storms both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s.

Drier air does look to move back into the area to start next week, as a potential tropical system lifts away from the area. More typical PM rain and storms are likely to start next week, with temps in the low 90s.

