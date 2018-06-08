  • Ready for more? Friday brings more storms, intense heat

    By: Kevin Williams , Rusty McCranie

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Friday will pack a punch with more showers and storms followed by an intensely hot weekend.

    The best chance for showers and storms will be during the afternoon and the commute home, said certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie. Storms will be more isolated than widespread, but could still be strong or severe.

    Highs will reach the low 90s with a 50 percent chance of afternoon storms.

     

     

    The weekend will not bring much relief from the heat or the storms. Saturday and Sunday are both expected to reach 90 degrees, with a chance of isolated storms each day.

    Thursday brought intense evening storms to Central Florida, mainly Orange and Osceola counties. There were reports of heavy rain, hail and strong winds. One Channel 9 viewer sent video of a backyard trampoline blowing away in the wind.

    Watch below (WITH SOUND ON): Trampoline no match for Thursday storms 

