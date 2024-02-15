Recall alert: MG Foods recalling Ham & Cotija Torta Sandwiches on Telera Roll distributed in Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla. — There is a voluntary recall of some products due to possible Listeria that was found in a cheese product from Rizo-López Foods, Inc.

The sandwich is sold in vending machines and grab-and-go retail markets exclusively in Florida.

The voluntary recall started as a result of the Rizo-López Foods recalls of cotija cheese due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

MG Foods used this cheese to make the recalled product distributed between 2/2/24 and 2/9/24.

Product packaging, UPC number and use-by dates can be found below, and the label for product identification is also included.

PRODUCT SIZE UPC NUMBER CONTAINER USE BY DATES WHERE USE BY DATE CAN BE FOUND S&S Ham & Cotija Torta Sandwich

on Telera Roll 8.3 oz 100001002017 Plastic Container 02/09/24 to 02/16/24 Left side of front label above net weigh

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Listeria can cause serious illness and, in rare cases, death. Vulnerable people include those who are pregnant or are 65 and older. People with weakened immune systems are also at risk, according to the agency.

MG Foods said that they are urging consumers who have purchased these products to discard any remaining product immediately

Consumers may contact MG Foods at RecallConcern@HotLineGlobal.com or by calling 1-855-424-8390 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. EST for any questions related to this recall or to request a full refund.

