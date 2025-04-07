Record high heat possible Monday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s unseasonably warm spring has one more push into the record books on Monday.

The heat wave continues with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Monday afternoon.

Orlando could see highs around 92 degrees, which would tie the record high for the day, which was set over 115 years ago in 1908.

Our area will be warm and windy Monday afternoon, and an isolated chance of rain cannot be ruled out.

Our chance of rain and storms will increase on Tuesday as our next front arrives.

The front will weaken as it moves through Florida, so many will only see scattered showers.

Our area will be cooler after the system moves through.

Afternoon highs will be in the 70s and 80s for most of the week.

