Record-number of passengers expected to pass through OIA this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Millions of travelers are rushing to get back home from their holiday destination.

It’s expected to be a record-breaking travel period.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Nearly 171,000 people passed through Orlando International Airport Tuesday

Phyllinga Jackson and her family just came back from a cruise.

Read: Billions of dollars in gift cards expected to go unused, experts say

“We’re in our vacation mode we have our vacation hat on our vacation,” Beverly Jackson said.

“So, what anyone does doesn’t matter.”

That mode didn’t stop when they were hit with a flight delay.

Read: ‘Everybody’s catching flu left and right’: Statewide Flu cases on the rise

“We’re about two hours delayed and when we tried to change our flight to get on an earlier flight no that wasn’t going to happen not at all,” Phyllinga Jackson said.

The majority of delayed flights at o-i-a are from Southwest Airlines. As for the delayed flights, travelers are stuck having to wait an extra 40 minutes to three hours.

If you are planning to fly Wednesday around 175,000 people are expected to travel through this airport. The 30th is expected to be the busiest travel day.

Read: ‘I wrote this’: UCF student’s essay mistakenly flagged as being written by Artificial Intelligence

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group