Records: Orange County deputy violated policy by chasing speeding biker in tourist district

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County deputy was caught on camera driving nearly twice the posted speed limit in the middle of the tourist district in order to apprehend two speeding dirt bikers, violating department policy, an internal affairs investigation shows.
Body camera video shows the unauthorized chase initiated by Deputy Angel Mendoza near Destination Parkway and Universal Boulevard.
The video shows Mendoza driving at nearly 80 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone to catch two dirt bike riders.
According to the internal investigation, Mendoza turned on his lights and siren initially when starting the chase, but did not have them on during it—instead activating them once he caught up with the biker, Bradley Ramirez.
Ramirez was arrested and faces a charge of fleeing law enforcement with lights and sirens on, court records show.
As part of the investigation, Mendoza was forced to tell his supervisor that he violated department policy to catch a speeding dirt bike rider going 30 mph over the speed limit.
Department policy states vehicle pursuits are only allowed if there is suspicion a fleeing suspect has committed, attempted to commit or has a warrant for a violent forcible felony.
Driving over the speed limit does not qualify.
