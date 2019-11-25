‘Recreation for everyone': Orange County works to make its parks more inclusive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Small changes can make a big difference for many Orange County children. Maybe it's smooth surfaces leading to a playground, or raised bumps that allow the blind to read.
Orange County is working on plans to make all of its 104 parks more inclusive. So far four of them, including Barber Park, meet the county's vision for an inclusive, sensory-friendly playground.
That means there are little changes that make playtime more accessible for all, such as flat surfaces from the moment you step out of the car to an easy access ramp to the playground and braille at their fingertips.
"I think it's great that our community is coming together, Parks and Recreation is doing their job to be make sure we are including everyone," said parent Margie Nartera.
Starting in the new year, the county will host a series of workshops where community members can tell the county what they want to see at their neighborhood park. The county said all of that feedback will be taken into account when it starts the projects.
"Orange County Parks and Recreation's goal is to provide recreation for everyone in the community," said Mandy Kimmer, with Orange County Parks and Recreation. "So getting kids out who maybe wheelchair-bound or have sensory issues, this way they get that physical activity that every child needs."
For more information or to be added to the outreach list for workshops, contact Orange County Parks and Recreation at 407-836-6200.
