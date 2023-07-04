Red Cross aides nearly 2 dozen residents displaced in Orange County apartment fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fire at an Orange County apartment complex is forcing families to spend the fourth of July digging through their belongings as they search for a new place to live.

The fire started Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on North Semoran Boulevard, near the intersection of Aloma Avenue.

Twenty-two people were left without a place to call home from fire and smoke damage.

Investigators are trying to find out what cause the fire.

The help they’re getting, as they search for a new place to live.

Resident told Channel 9 that the fire started on the second floor and spread.

Shari Lane, a military veteran and resident, said she had to act quickly when the fire broke out.

Lane told Channel 9 that she evacuated when thick smoke started to fill her living room.

“I hear people yelling on this side banging on the doors banging on the doors, get out get out get out get out,” Lane said. “It was nothing but smoke just coming out.”

Orange County Fire Rescue said no one was injured but told some resident that it is not safe for them to stay.

The Red Cross was at the scene and provided funds to residents to help recover.

“Trying to find somewhere else to stay is hectic and I’ve been here for 5 years. I’ve been here since January of 2018,” Lane said.

The Red Cross told Channel 9 that the 22 people impacted will now be assigned a case worker as they continue to find somewhere new to live.

