ORLANDO, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was fatally shot at an Orlando gas station near the city's tourist district around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the Orlando Police Department said.
Officers said the shooting happened at a 7-Eleven/Mobil gas station near Kirkman and Vineland roads.
Investigators identified the victim as Thiago Neves, 24. They said they are still working to identify possible suspects in the shooting.
Investigators focused their attention on a red car parked at a gas pump.
Neves' wife was seated in their car when he was shot twice while paying at a gas pump, the victim's father told Channel 9 on Monday. He said the shooting happened after his son got off work.
The victim had been living with his parents in Orange County before moving in with his wife, the victim's father said.
Police said a red Hyundai Veloster was seen fleeing the scene of the homicide, pictured below.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
I heard some witnesses tell police they heard at least three gunshots. The shooting happened outside of the store. @WFTV #WFTV #orlando #crime #breaking pic.twitter.com/ekKhBlUijS— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) July 22, 2019
