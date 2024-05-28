Red Lobster execs could be ‘catnip for recruiters,’ says attorney

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

It’s a tenuous time for Red Lobster, and after the loss of employees and the institutional knowledge they possess, the Orlando-based seafood chain is eager to keep its remaining executives in place, said CEO Jonathan Tibus under oath during the first hearing for the company’s sprawling bankruptcy case.

He relies heavily on directors and senior directors of operations, he said, and the last thing he wants is for them to get poached.

Tibus took the stand on May 21 to explain to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Grace E. Robson why he hopes the names of 42 such executives would be redacted from a requested list of the 100 creditors owed the most money by Red Lobster.

Multiple Orlando Red Lobster locations listed as ‘temporarily closed’ Multiple Red Lobster locations in Central Florida were listed as “temporarily closed” on the company’s website Monday. (WFTV)

